This week’s FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy Rookie Anchor is FOX8's Kate Garner.
Rookie Anchor: Kate Garner, from the FOX8 MAX Weather Center
-
Rookie Anchor: Jackson Ellington, of South Davidson High School
-
Rookie Anchor: Brianna Gusa, of East Davidson
-
Rookie Anchor: Michael Graham, of Southwest Guilford
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 3
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 1
-
-
Highlights from the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 2
-
FOX8’s Tracy Clemons joins the NC A&T marching band
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Morehead
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Eastern Guilford
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at East Forsyth
-
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Southwest Guilford
-
Crews continue to clean up storm damage across Triad
-
Dorian is now a Category 1 hurricane near St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands