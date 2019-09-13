FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy high school scoreboard

Rookie Anchor: Kate Garner, from the FOX8 MAX Weather Center

Posted 11:43 pm, September 13, 2019, by

This week’s FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy Rookie Anchor is FOX8's Kate Garner.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.