Puffin chicks born at the North Carolina Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Three horned puffin chicks hatched at the North Carolina Zoo this summer.

It's the first time in several years that puffin chicks have been born at the zoo.

Typically, keepers would allow the parents to raise the chicks; however, these new chicks were not getting enough food. The keepers decided it would be better to hand-rear the chicks.

Several times a day, the chicks are fed small whole fish. Now they are thriving and should be ready to join the rest of the puffins later this month.