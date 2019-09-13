Over 2 pounds of meth seized in Mount Airy; woman facing drug charges

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Over two pounds of methamphetamine were seized and a Mount Airy woman is facing drug charges, according to a Mount Airy Police Department news release.

At 1,012 grams, the drugs have a street value of roughly $100,000 or $100.00 a gram, the release says.

On Sept. 6, at around 9:08 a.m., authorities with the MAPD, Surry and Stokes County Sheriff’s Offices led an investigation that resulted in a search warrant being issued.

Authorities say the search warrant then resulted in the arrest of Dartta Vanessa Calderon, 32, of Mount Airy.

Calderon is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by manufacturing and maintaining a drug dwelling.

She was placed under a $2 million secured bond and turned over to the Surry County Detention Center.

Her court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13.

The release says warrants were also issued for Jorge Eduardo Gomez, 29, of Mount Airy, who has the same address as Calderon, for the following offenses: trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by manufacturing and maintaining a drug dwelling.

A .25 caliber pistol was also seized.

The investigation is still ongoing.