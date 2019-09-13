Deputy-involved shooting reported in Davidson County; suspect taken to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are on scene where a deputy-involved shooting reportedly happened in the Lexington area on Friday morning, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reports the situation began with a "disturbance" and ended with the shooting at 139 Pinehaven Drive.

The suspect was taken to the hospital by helicopter. The deputy was not injured.

It is unclear what condition the suspect is in or what crime the person is suspected of.

The sheriff's office says there is no current threat to the public.

The State Bureau of Investigation is on the way to the scene.