NC mom calls for change after 8-year-old girl locked out of NC elementary school

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — Sanford Creek Elementary School reconsidered a policy after a young girl was locked outside the school on Wednesday, according to WNCN. Her mom says it doesn’t go far enough.

Danielle Washington’s 8-year-old daughter, Essence, rides a van home after school at Sanford Creek Elementary School. The van shows up after the school buses.

When Essence was called over the intercom to go outside for the van, the girl went out and realized the van was not there, nor were any adults present.

“No one was out there to oversee my child get on that van,” Washington told WNCN. “Everybody left; that’s where I left trust in that school.”

When the 8-year-old turned around to go back inside, she couldn’t get the door open because it was locked.

The school district reportedly reviewed surveillance video of the incident and determined Essence was locked out for about three minutes before staff member opened the door. The staff member then stayed with the girl until the van arrived.

While district policy states that children, like Essence, should be called outside as she was, they’re planning to change the policy so kids wait for the van in the office.

The mother, however, doesn’t think this change goes far enough. She is calling for the district to make sure staff watch children get on the van to assure their safety.

“Thoughts keep rolling in my head that something could’ve really happened to her, something major,” Washington told WNCN.