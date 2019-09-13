× NC man shoots, kills home invader in firefight

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man died in a Fayetteville home invasion Thursday night, WTVD reports.

Police say two men, one of whom was armed with a gun, broke into the front of a home on the 400 block of Lands End Road. Police responded shortly before 7 p.m.

The homeowner got his gun and exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects, according to a release. The suspect was shot and pronounced dead by medical staff. The other suspect left the home.

A woman inside the home was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Fayetteville Police detectives are investigating.