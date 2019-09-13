National Pawn donates thousands of dollars worth of musical instruments to Allen Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- About 10 percent of Titus Gant's music students at Allen Middle School can't afford an instrument of their own and tight school budgets don't help.

"I was running out of instruments for students," said Gant, after learning his students received thousands of dollars worth of used music instruments for free thanks to National Pawn. "You can call it favor, blessings, all that -- it's defiantly God sent."

The pawnshop, based in North Carolina, donated more than 100 instruments and $2,000 to Allen Middle as part of their continued effort to support music education.

“My mother was a great bargain shopper and found me a used instrument at a yard sale,” said Bob Moulton, president of National Pawn, who started donating instruments to schools for nearly 10 years ago. “We have all these instruments on the wall and a lot of kids in a lot worse position than I was and we can really make an impact on their lives.”

Over the years the company has donated over 3,500 instruments and $62,000 to North Carolina public schools.

“It’s life to me,” said eighth-grader Nashawn Parker, who finds music as an outlet. “Frankly ever since my dad went into the Navy I've been mostly into music.”

Now, Parker and a number of his fellow students can take an instrument home.