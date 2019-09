× Mystery Oreo returns with $50,000 prize

It’s mystery Oreo time, and eating lots of cookies could get you lots of cash.

Nabisco is releasing limited edition cookies that look like the original but taste completely different.

The mystery flavor hits stores Monday.

Each package will have one of three clues.

You have a chance to win $50,000 dollars if you guess the flavor.

The mystery flavor in 2017 was fruity pebbles cereal.

Enter online at Oreo.com