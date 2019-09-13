× Man accused of robbing Truliant Credit Union in Winston-Salem with a knife

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to police.

At about 9:48 a.m., officers responded to a reported bank robbery at the Truliant Credit Union at 893 N. Liberty St.

An older white man went into the bank and threatened the teller with a knife while demanding money.

The robber took an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank on foot, heading towards Patterson Avenue.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police found a suspect matching the description on Patterson Avenue, near 10th Street.

George Tyson Thompson Jr., 62, was taken into custody. Police did not find the knife.

Thompson was charged with common law robbery and is being held under a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.