Hispanic League’s annual Fiesta to bring authentic Latin food, music to Winston-Salem this weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — More than 20,000 people take part in the Hispanic League's Fiesta every year.

The street festival is the league's largest fundraiser for student scholarships.

Here to tell us all about it is Mari Jo Turner, the executive director of the Hispanic League, as well as Jonorys Laporte, a former Hispanic League scholarship recipient.

Join the fun as the Hispanic League presents Fiesta from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 in front of the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem.

Enjoy authentic Latin foods, local arts and crafts and a dance Competition. Plus, take in the live Latin sounds of Grammy winner Marlow with the Winston Salem State University Jazz Ensemble, Che Apalache from Argentina and Flor De Toloache, the all-female mariachi band from New York City.