Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in prison for role in college admissions scam

BOSTON -- Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in a massive college admissions scam.

Huffman's lawyers asked for no jail time, one year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine.

Huffman, who along with fellow actress Lori Loughlin, are among the most high-profile parents to be caught up in the admissions scandal.

More than 50 people -- parents, coaches, test administrator and conspirators -- were charged in the scandal, in which prosecutors said mastermind William "Rick" Singer either facilitated cheating on standardized tests or bribed college coaches to give students an advantage in the admissions process.

Of those charged, more than 30 are parents, accused of conspiring with Singer. More than a dozen of those parents, including Huffman, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud.

Huffman has written that before she paid $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT test, she worked with Singer's college counseling and preparation business legitimately for a year to try to improve her eldest daughter's math SAT scores.

But the scores didn't improve, and Singer warned her that none of the colleges her daughter was interested in would consider her auditions to their acting programs, Huffman wrote to the judge.

She wrote that Singer eventually offered to have a proctor boost the daughter's scores after she took the test, without the daughter ever knowing. Huffman struggled with the offer for weeks before relenting, she wrote.

Huffman recalled the moment her daughter "looked at me and asked with tears streaming down her face, 'Why didn't you believe in me? Why didn't you think I could do it on my own?'"

"I had no adequate answer for her," Huffman wrote.