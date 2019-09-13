× Eddie Money dies at 70 following battle with esophageal cancer

Eddie Money died at 70 Friday following a battle with stage 4 esophageal cancer, TMZ reports.

He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in late 2018.

The “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight” singer spoke about his diagnosis on the second season of his reality show, “Real Money.”

Money, 70, real name Edward Mahoney, had other health problems before his death, including heart valve surgery earlier in 2019.

He also canceled a planned summer tour after getting pneumonia following the heart procedure.

The family made a statement, saying: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”