Daycare workers arrested, accused of helping children bully 5-year-old girl, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Two childcare workers are now behind bars for child endangerment involving a 5-year-old girl, WCMH reports.

Police say video shows Emma Dietrich, 31, of Columbus, and Joshua Tennant, 27, of Columbus, sitting back and watching at the Worthington Learning Center.

The girl appeared to be scared in the video and kept her eyes closed and tried to curl up into a fetal position.

The report also states that Tennant is seen picking up the student who was being bullied by her ankle and carrying her upside down before placing her back on the rug.

Dietrich and Tennant are facing child endangerment charges in connection to the incident, police say.

According to recent inspection reports online, Worthington Learning Center it is a licensed childcare center.

The last time it was inspected by the state was in June.

The state found several safety issues.

The child abuse training required by the staff was initially not met as well.

However, everything is now in compliance as noted in the inspection report.