Davidson County Meals on Wheels for Pets has critical need for pet food donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Carolyn Partin spends her morning sitting on her porch.

Her cats know that’s the place to find her when they want food, but among five cats, it doesn’t last long.

The good news is that she doesn’t have to worry about going to the store. Davidson County Meals on Wheels for Pets provides Partin with pet food each month.

Unlike previous years, the program has not been awarded grant funding, making it difficult to keep the shelves fully stocked.

It now operates on community support.

The program has a critical need for pet food donations.

“It is a critical time because a lot of people that we serve, we found that they were sharing their Meals on Wheels with their pets,” Nutrition Program Assistant Manager Ron Bellini said.

Forty pets are currently being served.

Their owners are given about eight pounds of pet food each month.

Bellini is asking for help to keep the shelves stocked and make sure people like Partin are taken care of.

“The cats can't speak, but I can speak for them, they appreciate it,” she said.

It’s estimated that $3,000 could sustain the program for a year.

Davidson Meals on Wheels for Pets is happy to accept money or pet food donations.

You can drop either off at the Senior Services office on 211 W. Colonial Drive in Thomasville.

You can also call the office at (336) 474-2774 if you have pet food donations that need to be picked up.