Davidson County lake tests positive for toxic algae harmful to people, pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Toxic blue-green algae that is harmful to people and pets has been found in High Rock Lake, according to a Davidson County Health Department news release.

According to Blue Cross for pets, blue-green algae blooms can produce harmful toxins that stop a dog's liver from functioning.

Dogs can be exposed by drinking it directly or by licking their fur.

If pets come into contact with the algae and they stumble, stagger or collapse after contact, the DCHD says to seek veterinary care immediately.

If you come into contact with the algae, rinse off with fresh water as soon as possible.

The release urges swimmers and pet owners to use caution when swimming in the lake.

Early this summer, three dogs in Wilmington died after being exposed to the blue-green algae, which is also called cyanobacteria.

"People need to know about this," one of the dog owners said. "I had no idea."