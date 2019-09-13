× Chick-fil-A now serving antibiotic-free chicken in all US locations

Chick-fil-A said on Thursday that the companies goal of serving “No Antibiotics Ever” chicken in every one of its restaurants in the United States has been met.

The company announced in 2014 that it was pursuing a commitment to serve “No Antibiotics Ever,” also known as NAE, nationwide by the end of 2019.

The requirement was met early, and chick-fil-A has been serving antibiotic-free chicken at all 2,400 restaurants sine May 2019.

“We worked with our suppliers to convert our chicken supply to No Antibiotics Ever, which was an industry-changing move, as the supply of No Antibiotics Ever chicken previously did not exist to match our scale,” said Matt Abercrombie, director, menu and packaging.