Carolina Panthers surprise 12-year-old boy mowing lawns for college money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 12-year-old South Carolina boy had the opportunity of a lifetime after his plan to cut grass to pay for college went viral and caught the attention of the Carolina Panthers, WJZY reports.

Jaylin Clyburn, from Lancaster County, is being raised by a single mother, and he said all he wanted was to be independent.

“So I posted it on Facebook that I was cutting grass,” Jaylin told the station. “That’s when everybody started commenting and inboxing me.”

He started off humbly mowing lawns for $10 to $15, with some offering to pay more to support Jaylin’s dream.

Then, things really started to pick up.

12-year-old Jaylin Clyburn started mowing lawns to save for college this summer.@Lowes and @RiverboatRonHC heard his story and got him all new equipment for his growing business 💙 pic.twitter.com/PmlcdiQXH8 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 6, 2019

According to WJZY, the South Carolina state treasurer put forward $250 to help Jaylin cover tuition, and then the boy got an offer he couldn’t pass up: a chance to mow the grass at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera dropped in and gave the young Panthers fan a cart of supplies, including an electric lawnmower, headphones to listen to music while mowing and a Panthers cooler.

He also ended up with a football signed by Cam Newton, his favorite player, and tickets to Thursday’s game.

“I said, ‘Thank you for all this stuff you guys got me.’” Jaylin told WJZY.

According to the station, team owner David Tepper even paid Jaylin a visit to offer some personal advice and give him the hat off his head.

“He said that keep working hard and keep my mind focused on cutting grass and keep learning in school and stuff,” the boy said.

He may have become a bit of a local celebrity, but it’s clear the fame hasn’t gone to his head.

“I want to give a big thanks to y’all,” Jaylin said.