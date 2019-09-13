Bernie Sanders to visit Greensboro on college tour through the Carolinas

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol January 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to visit Gate City along a 3-day college tour through North and South Carolina as part of his 2020 presidential campaign, according to a news release.

Sanders will be in North Carolina on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, the senator is scheduled to hold a rally at 5:30 p.m. at the Bell Tower Amphitheater on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

This rally will include the senator himself, as well as National Campaign Co-Chairs Sen. Nina Turner and Ben Cohen and a lineup of national surrogates.

The campaign lists the tour’s surrogates as rapper Killer Mike, activist Phillip Agnew, actor Danny Glover and professors Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Adolph Reed.

At 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Sanders will tour the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro. The campaign says this will be closed to the public.

Later that day, at 6:30 p.m., Sanders will hold a rally at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Sunday will be the final day of his Carolina college tour with a 1:30 p.m. College Town Hall at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina, and a 5 p.m. College Town Hall at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

