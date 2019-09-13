Bakers at arcBARKS in Greensboro introduce new flavor to their clients: Pumpkin Barkers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The bakers at arcBARKS in Greensboro have a new flavor to introduce to their clients: Pumpkin Barkers.

“The pumpkin treats are fairly healthy for the dogs,” says Don Scales, “They’re all-natural. Pumpkin can be good for your dog’s digestion.”

The master baker and new assistant director, Andrea Smith, has engineered the healthy, new recipe to be free of wheat, corn and soy. The result is a healthy treat that is great for dogs who might be sensitive to peanut butter, a staple in arcBARKS' best-selling treat.

Having a new recipe is great for business, and it’s outstanding for the team of bakers who produce the all-natural arcBARKS products. Since this is a job-training program for people with special needs, changing up the recipe offers a new skill set to brag about.

These won’t just be seasonally offered. Scales says they will have the Pumpkin Barkers with their Peanut Butter Barkers available year-round.

You can find arcBARKS products at their store on Spring Garden Street, on their online store, or at All Pets Considered, Cobb Animal Clinic, Gate City Pharmacy and Design Archives.