KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Two people escaped a house fire in Kernersville on Friday night.

The fire was reported at 7:15 p.m. at 1304 Union Cross Road.

When the first firefighters arrived on scene at 7:19 p.m., they could see flames shooting through the roof.

Firefighters are still working to determine how the fire started and how much damage it caused. The house is not livable.

Firefighters from five different Forsyth County departments responded.