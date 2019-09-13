× 2.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 2.3-magnitude earthquake shook the Piedmont Triad on Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered in northeastern Davidson County near the Arcadia community.

The earthquake happened at 8:25 p.m., according to the USGS.

Davidson County Communications reports they received at least a dozen phone calls from people in Arcadia reporting what sounded like an explosion that rattled doors and windows.

A 2.0-magnitude earthquake was also recorded by the USGS on Thursday at 10:48 p.m. in southeastern Greensboro.