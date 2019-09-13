× 13 NC students graduated without meeting minimum requirements, investigation finds

CLAYTON, N.C. — Thirteen Johnston County Public Schools students graduated without meeting minimum state requirements, according to the school district, WTVD reports.

The students were enrolled at Clayton High School in the 2018-2019 school year.

They received their high school diploma without getting 22 credits, the minimum required for graduates in North Carolina.

JCPS requires graduates to have 28 credits.

JCPS said it reported the information to the NC Department of Public Instruction on Sept. 13.

The district is contacting each student involved and will provide resourced to help them get the required credits so they can keep their high school diploma.