Trader Joe’s in Greensboro ‘coming soon,’ now hiring

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It appears the ball is rolling for a Trader Joe's to open in Greensboro.

A banner is now up at the proposed 3721 Battleground Avenue location at the Brassfield Shopping Center by the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road, and the Trader Joe's website announced the store is now hiring.

Trader Joe's is looking for crew members to work up to 38 hours a week with a pay range of $11 to $15 an hour. Shifts are available all day Monday through Sunday.

The store's application period runs from Sept. 11 through Sept. 18.

"If you have a passion for people and a fervor for food, we'd love to meet you. We can teach you the rest," the store said in the job listing online.

No target opening date has been announced, but a banner at the location says the store is "coming soon."