Teen charged after school shooting threat posted on Instagram, Charlotte police says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities have identified and charged a 13-year-old for a social media post threatening a shooting at Coulwood Middle School in northwest Charlotte, according to police, WSOC reports.

The Instagram post shows a gun with a caption indicating a shooting would take place on Thursday at the school.

Police said they tracked down the boy behind the post and went to his home, where they spoke with him and a parent.

The teen admitted to officers he created the post but said it was a joke, according to CMPD.

No guns were found in his home, and police think he got the photo of the gun from the internet.

Extra officers will be at the school on Thursday as a precaution.