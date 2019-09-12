× Six lucky couples could get KFC weddings courtesy of the Colonel

If you like chicken, then you should put a ring on it.

KFC Australia wants to celebrate your love “of KFC and each other” by offering six lucky couples the KFC wedding of your dreams.

“This once in a lifetime KFC experience comes complete with freshly cooked Kentucky Fried Chicken, decorations, a KFC themed celebrant and a photo booth to help capture all those finger lickin’ good memories,” the restaurant chain said.

The restaurant will cater for up to 200 wedding guests and will cover nearly all the costs with the exception of any alcohol the couple may want at the event and the venue.

Where will the wedding take place? That’s up to you. Couples will choose their own venue — and the restaurant understands that many couples will already have their venues booked.

KFC reports the idea came from all the couples who have popped the question at their restaurants or who have made their own KFC weddings.

“We’ve seen everything from KFC banquets to chicken bouquets. And with so many people wanting us to be part of their big day we just had to create KFC Weddings as a service for all couples ready to tie the knot,” the chain said.

To toss your hat in the ring, fill out the form on the KFC website by Oct. 18. Only Australian residents can enter.

Six couples will be selected by Oct. 23 and their KFC weddings will take place between November 2019 and May 2020.

The restaurant chain will look for originality, creative merit and independent expression.

For more information, visit KFC Australia’s website.