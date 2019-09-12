Programs helps potential first-time home buyers in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Buying a home can be a trying process, especially if you're not financially ready to purchase.

The Housing Consultants Group along with the City of High Point offers a program called Individual Development Accounts, which allows potential homeowners to reach their goals of financial literacy to obtain and keep their home.

"Being able to be a homeowner is the next step for me," said Connie Fogle, a past participant of the program.

Robin Morgan, the director of operations with Housing Consultants Group, is one of the leaders who help guide families to become homeowner ready.

"We work with them in their spending behavior and budget behaviors, we look at the credit, we help them repair that on their own," Morgan said.

Participants register for the classes, which are held once a month on every second Thursday at the Housing Consultants Group building. They are required to take several courses which focus on the home buying process, budgeting, credit-monitoring and other financial literacy techniques.

"The information they service you with definitely prepares you for the home buying experience," Fogle said.

The program also helps participants establish a savings plan that will match up to $7,000 to be used for their first home.

Morgan says they've seen a lot of success stories over the last 10 years. They've helped 90 people complete the program and out of the 90 people 52 have become homeowners.

Tamara Jackson attended Thursday's night information session. She's excited to start the process.

"I liked it a lot. They were able to take us through it and take us through the steps, tells us exactly what's going to happen and I think it's a really good opportunity," Jackson said.

The Housing Consultant Groups also offers classes for first-year home buyers after they've completed the IDA program.

For more information on this program, click here.