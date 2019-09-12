× Person dies in NC police custody after ‘acting strangely,’ beating on patrol car, police say; SBI investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A person died in Fayetteville police custody after officers realized he was not breathing while detaining him, according to police.

At about 12:23 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a person, identified only as male, going door to door “acting strangely and causing a disturbance,” according to a news release.

By the time officers arrived, he was gone, but a Cumberland County deputy later saw him on Ramsey Street, near Webb Street.

Police say he became aggressive when confronted and “beat on the hood of the deputy sheriff’s marked patrol car.” Police also say he refused to obey commands.

Officials brought the person to the ground and both handcuffed and secured him. Officers then realized he was no longer breathing.

According to police. officers began administering CPR and called in emergency personnel.

The suspect was later pronounced dead.

Detectives with Fayetteville’s homicide unit and members of the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

The officers involved will reportedly be placed on administrative duty per standard procedure, and the police department’s internal affairs unit will investigate to see if all departmental policies and procedures were followed.