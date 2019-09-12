Man dies after 3-vehicle crash on US 52 in Winston-Salem

Posted 1:10 pm, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:12PM, September 12, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died about a week after a multi-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

The crash involved three vehicles going south in the right lane of U.S. 52 at Germanton Road.

For unknown reasons, a 2015 Dodge Challenger collided with the back of a 2013 Fiat and then a 2018 Kia was hit.

The driver of the Fiat, Joshua Ethan Vogler, 44,  was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, the release says. He died on Sept. 11.

No other drivers or occupants, including a juvenile, were injured.

The road was closed for several hours but is now reopen.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (33) 773-7700

