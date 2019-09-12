Man arrested after allegedly shooting at teenager, man in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man faces charges after allegedly shooting at a teenager and a man in Winston-Salem, according to police.
At about 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 2300 block of Cline Street.
Investigators believe Santiago Ruiz Gonzalez, 40, was standing next to the road and shot at two people, including a teenager.
When police arrived, the suspect allegedly tried to hide but officers quickly found him.
Gonzalez reportedly had a gun on him and was arrested.
He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in city limits and carrying a concealed gun. He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond.
No one was injured, and no property was damaged.
Winston-Salem police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.