Man arrested after allegedly shooting at teenager, man in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man faces charges after allegedly shooting at a teenager and a man in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 2300 block of Cline Street.

Investigators believe  Santiago Ruiz Gonzalez, 40, was standing next to the road and shot at two people, including a teenager.

When police arrived, the suspect allegedly tried to hide but officers quickly found him.

Gonzalez reportedly had a gun on him and was arrested.

He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in city limits and carrying a concealed gun. He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

No one was injured, and no property was damaged.

Winston-Salem police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.

