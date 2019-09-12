× Lawsuit claims woman fired from Greensboro Zaxby’s after complaining about sexual harassment

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman said she was fired from a Greensboro Zaxby’s after she complained about the general manager allegedly sexually harassing her on a daily or almost daily basis, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Now, the EEOC is suing.

The lawsuit alleges that BCD Restaurants, a North Carolina-based Zaxby’s franchisee, illegally subjected a female employee to a “sexually hostile work environment” and then fired her for complaining about it.

The young woman reportedly worked as a cashier at the Zaxby’s on West Gate City Boulevard from November 2018 to Jan. 25, 2019.

Throughout that time, the lawsuit alleged the general manager made “sexually inappropriate comments and requests for sexual relations” to her almost daily, if not every day.

The woman reportedly complained about the alleged harassment to one of the owners of BCD Restaurants. According to the lawsuit, she was fired within days in retaliation.

“A company’s ability to provide a work environment free of harassment is dependent on its employees being able to report this sort of abuse without hesitation,” said EEOC Regional Attorney Lynette Barnes. “Every time an employee complaint about harassment leads to discharge, the entire work environment is placed at risk.”

The lawsuit alleges BCD Restaurants LLC violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits sexual harassment in the workplace and retaliation against employees who oppose sexual harassment.

The lawsuit seeks back pay, compensatory and punitive damages and an injunction to prevent any possible future harassment or retaliation.