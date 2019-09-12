High Point Central students left alone for entire period

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Some Guilford County high school students were left alone for one period during the day.

It happened Monday morning at High Point Central High School.

FOX8 is told it comes down to training teachers on the job.

A Guilford County Schools spokesperson says there was a miscommunication and that's why the class was not covered.

But some High Point Central parents have some concerns. They didn't want to be identified, but they did want to share their concerns.

"I received a text from my son Monday morning, first thing. It said, 'We don't have a teacher, can I leave?' I was like 'uh no,'" said one mom.

She keeps thinking about what could have happened to her 16-year-old son in an unsupervised class.

"No substitute, no nothing," she said. "Did anyone come check on you? Did you see any adults in the hour and a half of class?"

The mom is a former Guilford County Schools teacher and knows what kind of trouble there can be.

"There's been two rapes on campus and a shooting. So for us to realize that our child was in a classroom, unsupervised for an hour and a half, set off some alarms," she said.

She and other mothers did their own investigating.

"They said it was a new teacher and he was out on training," another mom said.

But they expect more in these times and in their schools.

"Someone should be walking around. Someone should be monitoring the hallways and notice there's not an adult in that classroom," she said.

"Especially when you know teachers are going to be out for training," adds another mom.

FOX8 also learned that with the new lateral entry program, teachers hired after summer orientations have to quickly go to state-mandated training.

The moms say it is keeping their kids from having their regular teachers.