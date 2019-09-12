Guilford County Schools responds after parents raise concerns about future of Kiser Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Kiser Middle School parents and alumni plan to attend next month's board of education meeting to voice their support for the school.

Concerns over the school's future follow a facility report released in early 2019 that recommends the school be repurposed, with students attending three other middle schools in Guilford County.

A district spokesperson said Thursday that there have been no conversations about closing the school and that there has not been a work session yet to review the report.

Ned McMillan, co-president of Kiser's alumni association, said that after reading the report, he wants to be proactive.

“We’re feeling the stress, that there’s still that possibility," he said. "In situations where you're experiencing that kind of stress, best thing to do is to do something positive about it, to try to do something to resolve it so that’s what we’re trying to do."

McMillan said that Kiser had exceeded its expected enrollment for the past five years and was performing well in end-of-year testing.

“Kiser has excelled, there’s an academic renaissance going on right now,” he said.

Parent Sam Cook plans to attend the Oct. 10 meeting. With one child currently at Kiser, he said the school needs to stay open as a feeding school to nearby Grimsley High School and based on academic performance.

"That lets the school board know that this is what we think, and it’s something we believe, and we think the school board should believe in as well," he said.

MGT Consulting Group's report showed that Kiser received the lowest score of Guilford County middle schools when assessing factors like building suitability and condition.

“My initial response was shock,” McMillan said.

Parents plan to speak in a public comments section of the school board meeting on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.