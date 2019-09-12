Greensboro Deputy Police Chief James Hinson to retire Friday, days after employee at his group home charged with sexual assault of a minor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro announced Thursday that Deputy Police Chief James Hinson will retire Friday.

He served for 28 years in the department, since June 16, 1991.

"The City thanks Deputy Chief Hinson for his years of service and we wish him well in his future endeavors," the city said in a news release.

This comes the same week that an employee of a group home, co-owned by Hinson, was charged with the sexual assault of a minor.

On Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office charged Richard Vernell Heath, 51, with one count of statutory sex offense and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to court records. He was arrested Tuesday.

According to the News & Record, the state alleges that Hinson, as well as co-owner former Sgt. Kevin Chandler and their employees, failed to report the allegations to Child Protective Services or law enforcement.