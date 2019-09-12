Couple identified after dying in Guilford County house fire

Posted 1:52 pm, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:53PM, September 12, 2019

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Officials have released the names of a married couple after they died in a house fire in Guilford County Tuesday morning, according to the Alamance Community Fire Department.

The Alamance Community Fire Chief said 78-year-old Donald M. Buysse and 66-year-old Margaret B. Dughie both died.

The Buysse was on oxygen and in the care of hospice.

The call reporting the fire came in around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews responded to 1801 Lynwood St. at the Lynwood Lakes Subdivision in Guilford County.

The fire is under investigation by the Guilford County Fire Marshal's Office.

