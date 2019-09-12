Cocaine worth $2.1M seized by police during traffic stop

Posted 1:29 pm, September 12, 2019, by

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department seized more than $2.1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop late Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department seized more than $2.1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop late Sunday.

According to a report from IMPD, officers stopped a semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 465 at the Kentucky Avenue exit around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. The truck, with Ontario plates, had committed a traffic violation.

Officers interviewed the driver and a passenger and discovered the information they were providing was inconsistent with the truck driver’s logbook entries. The driver and passenger consented to a search of the semi-truck and contents in the trailer and during the search, officers recovered 88 kilos of cocaine valued at $2.1 million.

A 57-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were arrested for their involvement in the incident. RTV6 is not identifying the men pending the filing of formal criminal charges.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.