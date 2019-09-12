× Charlotte leader charged with sex crimes involving children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The chairperson of the Citizens Review Board has been arrested in Myrtle Beach, accused of sexually assaulting two girls over a 22-year span, WSOC reported.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 49-year-old Henry Thomas Black Jr. was charged with several counts of statutory rape, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with children, child abuse-sexual act, and incest.

On Sept. 3, one victim, who is now an adult, reported that she was sexually assaulted by Black. Detectives launched an investigation and identified a second victim, also an adult, who said she was also sexually assaulted by Black.

Investigators said the sexual assaults began when the victims were children and continued over a 22-year span between 1996 and 2018.

Authorities arrested Black Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach, and CMPD detectives are working to have him extradited back to Mecklenburg County.

The Citizens Review Board was established on June 9, 1997. The board reviews appeals by citizens who file complaints on dispositions imposed by the chief of police or his designee relating to allegations of misconduct against a sworn police officer.

Black was appointed chair of the board by the city manager in 2014.

The chair is a volunteer position and receives no compensation.