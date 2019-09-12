Another tropical system could soon hammer the Bahamas, impact the East Coast

Posted 7:08 pm, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:09PM, September 12, 2019

Another tropical system could hammer the Bahamas and impact the East Coast in the coming days.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 was 235 miles southeast of Great Abaco Island moving northwest at 8 mph. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, which are predicted to increase.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the following islands in the northwestern Bahamas: the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence.

The system has a 70 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 48 hours.

This may be a big rainmaker for the coasts of the Carolinas as well, according to the FOX8 MAX Weather Center.

