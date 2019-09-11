Woman injured in rollover crash in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- One person was injured in a crash in Davidson County on Wednesday night, according to highway patrol.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Garcia Kennedy Road near Candace Court.

Troopers said a woman was driving a 2000 Ford Expedition when she veered off the right side of the road. The SUV went down a 100-foot hill and overturned.

The driver was brought up the hill by firefighters and taken to Lexington Medical Center by EMS.

There is no word on her condition or what caused the crash.

35.928974 -80.055090