Winston-Salem police officer attacked during fight at Biscuitville

Posted 10:05 pm, September 11, 2019, by

Biscuitville at 3388 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem (Google Maps)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to calls about a fight at the Biscuitville on Robinhood Road on Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they encountered a suspect who was banned from the store.

The suspect is accused of threatening the store manager with a knife before attacking the officer.

The officer used his taser to bring down the suspect.

It is unclear exactly what charges the suspect may be facing.

Neither the officer or the store manager were hurt.

Google Map for coordinates 36.115805 by -80.313178.

3388 Robinhood Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.