Winston-Salem police officer attacked during fight at Biscuitville

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to calls about a fight at the Biscuitville on Robinhood Road on Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they encountered a suspect who was banned from the store.

The suspect is accused of threatening the store manager with a knife before attacking the officer.

The officer used his taser to bring down the suspect.

It is unclear exactly what charges the suspect may be facing.

Neither the officer or the store manager were hurt.

