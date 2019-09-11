Wake the World program allows people with disabilities to water ski

Since 2008, local boating enthusiast Greg Hodgkin has been taking kids from local children's homes out on the water for a day of water skiing and wakeboarding.

His Wake the World program has now added those with disabilities. Recently, Wake the World Adaptive allowed Robert Baez, who broke his back 10 years ago in a car accident, to fly across the water in a special water skiing cage.

"Yeah, it was cool going that fast," Baez said. "I'm pretty fast in my wheelchair going about 7 mph so to go 25 mph was cool."

For more information, check out waketheworld.org.

