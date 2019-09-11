Triad family still grieves loss of loved one killed in 9/11 attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Triad family lost a loved one in the Sept. 11 attacks on America.

Sandy Bradshaw, a native of Randolph County, was a flight attendant on United Flight 93 when Islamic terrorists hijacked four commercial planes. The plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, shortly after 10 a.m.

Every year Bradshaw's mother, Patricia Waugh, visits her graveside on special holidays and the 9/11 anniversary.

Wednesday afternoon, she placed yellow roses on the gravesite reflecting on Bradshaw's and her favorite color.

Waugh says even though it's been 18 years since that tragic day, she still grieves the loss of a child.

"It's like part of you dies when she did," Waugh said.

Waugh was joined at her daughters grave Wednesday by three of Bradshaw's longtime friends. They all attended Eastern Randolph High School.

Sporting their "Flight 93" T-shirts with a picture of Bradshaw in the cockpit, they told FOX8 how much they miss their dear friend.

"We put them on every year and wear them proudly in honor of our hero," Beth said.

Eighteen years later the group is now trying to deal with their grief in a more positive perspective. Whenever they see 9:11 on the clock, it reminds them of their friend Sandy.

"When we see 9:11 on the clock we say, 'hello Sandy' and we say it with a grateful heart for having had her in our lives as long as we did," Beth said.

Waugh visits the site in Pennsylvania every now and then and leaves flowers there as well.

Bradshaw left behind a husband and two kids.