Student caught with bearded dragon in backpack at school because she ‘didn’t want him to be sad’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — How do you say “No” to face like this?

A Florida school district had to issue an unusual reminder Monday: a backpack is no place for a bearded dragon.

Bay District Schools shared a photo of Jango, a bearded dragon, who reportedly was found in a girl’s backpack.

“His student owner didn’t want him to be sad at home all alone today so she brought him to school for some company,” the district said.

The school put him in a courier box until his owner’s parents brought him safely back home.

“Parents please check those backpacks in the am!” the district said.