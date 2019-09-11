Owner of Thomasville truck driving school hopes to welcome more women to the industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- It may be a male-dominated industry, but the new owner of a Thomasville truck driving school is excited to steer things in a different direction.

Pamela Terry earned her CDL in 2010.

“I loved trucking and still love trucking,” she said.

During the times she would take a break from the road, she seemed to always make her way back to Cross Country Truck Driving School in Thomasville.

“I’d come and work for them and help to train truck drivers,” she said.

When Terry came back this year, she received a surprising offer from the owners who were planning to retire.

They offered her a position as the new owner.

Terry accepted and has big plans, which include welcoming more women into the industry.

Terry is planning to expand the business to a larger site in Haw River where she hopes the space will allow the team to provide financial and child care assistance – barriers that often discourage women from pursuing careers as truck drivers.

“If we could add that portion, we could probably wipe out this deficit,” she said.

There’s a demand for drivers across the country.

Terry is in the process of getting grants and donations to expand to Alamance County.

In the meantime, the truck driving school is accepting students at its Thomasville location at 250 Industrial Park Drive.