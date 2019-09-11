Local restaurant shares yummy apple recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

North Carolina produces some of the best apples in the country.

You can enjoy them right off the tree or you can use them in some delicious recipes.

FOX8's Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown for some yummy ideas.

Turkey, Brie and Apple Sandwich

Ingredients:

2 slices Sourdough bread

3 Tbsp. fig jam

1/4 Lb. sliced or shaved deli turkey

2-3 oz. brie cheese

1/2 c. mixed spring greens or arugula

½ granny smith apple sliced thin

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

Directions:

On the bottom slice spread the fig jam. Layer on the turkey, brie (this can get tricky, just spread it on as best you can), greens, and apple

On the top half of the bread, spread the Dijon mustard and place on top of the sandwich.

Fall Pasta Salad

Ingredients

5 ounces fresh spinach

1 and 1/2 cups dry small pasta

3/4 cup chopped celery

½ red onion sliced very thin

3/4 cup dried cranberries

1 can (15 ounces) can mandarin oranges

1 large Granny Smith Apple

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/3 cup pecans, coarsely chopped

Dressing

4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2-4 tablespoons white sugar

4 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 tablespoon poppyseeds

Directions:

Put all salad ingredients in a large bowl. Vigorously shake the dressing ingredients and then pour over the salad. Toss well

Pork Tenderloin with Apples and Onions

Ingredients

3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

2 lb boneless pork tenderloin, trimmed of excess fat

1 Tbsp. rubbed sage

1 Tbsp. salt

1 Tbsp. freshly ground black pepper

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 large red onion, sliced

2 medium apples, sliced

1 cup cider

Directions:

Pat the pork tenderloin dry and generously season with salt, pepper, sage and garlic

Heat 2 tablespoons of canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat, until the oil is shimmering and just starting to smoke.

Place pork in the hot skillet and sear until well browned, about 1½-2 minutes. Flip and repeat searing on all sides.

Remove the pork from the skillet and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 375˚

Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in the skillet. Add the onion to hot skillet and toss to coat in the oil. Add the apples and cook until the apples and onion begin to soften. Pour the cider over apples and onion and bring to a simmer.

Return the pork to the skillet, on top of the apple and onion mixture. Spoon the cooking liquid over the pork and transfer the entire skillet to the oven.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, until the internal temperature of the pork reaches 145˚

Remove the skillet from the oven and let the pork rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Serve the sliced pork over a bed of the apples and onions.

Apple Cake with Caramel Frosting

Ingredients

4 cup diced apples ½ tsp nutmeg

2 c sugar ½ tsp salt

1 c coarsely chopped pecans 2 tsp soda

3 c flour 1 c vegetable oil

½ tsp cinnamon 3 Tblsp vanilla

2 eggs beaten

Mix apples, sugar and nuts together, let sit for 1 hour. Preheat oven 350. Sift flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and soda together. Add dry mixture to apple mixture alternatively with oil, vanilla, and eggs. Pour batter into tube pan . Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes

Frosting:

½ c butter

1 c brown sugar

¼ c milk

1 ¾ c to 2 c confectioner’s sugar

Melt butter in a skillet, add brown sugar. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly for 2 minutes. Add milk, continue to stir until mixture comes to a boil. Remove from heat and cool. Add sugar gradually, beat well after each addition until thick enough to spread.