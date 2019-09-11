× Lexington man charged with murder in 2016 Davidson County case

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man has been charged with first-degree murder in a 2016 Davidson County case, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Keyonne Redfearn, 28, with first-degree murder.

On Nov. 22, 2016, Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 303 Brookside Dr. in Lexington in reference to an aggravated assault.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the victim, Jessica Holt, 22, was the victim of a gunshot wound.

On Nov. 23, 2016, Holt died from injuries caused by the gunshot wound to the head.

After an extensive investigation, this case was presented to the Davidson County Grand Jury on Monday.

On Tuesday, an indictment was issued for the arrest of Redfearn.

Redfearn was placed in the Davidson County Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in Davidson County Superior Court on Sept. 30.

As part of this arrest, Redfearn was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, PWISD Cocaine, and sell cocaine.