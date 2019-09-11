× Greensboro police officer resigns after crash leads to charge of driving while impaired

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police officer was charged with driving while impaired. Since then, he has submitted his resignation.

Brenton Wright Douglas, of High Point, resigned from his position as an officer with the Greensboro Police Department, police confirmed. It is unclear if his resignation is connected to the charges.

At midnight on Aug. 23, he was arrested by Battleground North Apartments at 4048 Battleground Avenue, according to a police report.

The officer was reportedly driving a 2016 Ford east through the private driveway of 4048 Battleground Ave. when he tried to drive in through the exit gate of the gated apartment complex.

The passenger’s side of the vehicle then crashed into the curb and a pole, and the gate then crashed into the driver’s side.

Douglas told police he was trying to go through the entrance after another car went through and the gate closed on his vehicle.

Police say Douglas did not contact police until an hour after the crash.

According to the report, the crash caused $300 in damage to the gate and pole.

The car was reportedly not driveable and was left with $2,000 in damage.

He was arrested at about 4:23 a.m. and charged with driving while impaired.