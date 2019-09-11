Greensboro mom calls for violent crime to stop after daughter killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- In May of 2018, a friend found Lelia Hudson’s daughter Shaquanna Hudson and her boyfriend Jermaine Wilson dead inside their home on Finley Street.

“Going through high school and not having your mom it’s very hard,” said Lelia Hudson. “It’s still very hurtful,”

A mother was taken from her four teenage children, who now live with Lelia.

“They hurt daily,” she said, of Shaquanna's children.

Shaquanna used to come to Windsor Recreation Center to cheer on her kids.

“They’re in sports and everything and multiple times they always talk about how they wish their mother was there,” Lelia said.

Lelia is pleading for the shootings, rapes, robberies and assaults to stop.

“We don’t know who the next person is going to be; it could be us. We’re not safe anywhere anymore, in the schools, your homes, the mall, anywhere,” Lelia said.

Lelia also hopes police can find Shaquanna's killer.

“Let somebody know what happened because we need to get that gun off the street as well and also my family needs closure,” she said.