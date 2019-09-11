Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office working to improve animal shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- More than 200 animals are picked up and brought to the animal services shelter every month. More than 70 citations were issued to pet owners for various violations in July.

“We were getting a few calls from citizens and welfare groups," Capt. Van Loveland said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wanted to turn those both of those number around.

Since July 1, Loveland said their team has been working to find more resources to help.

“We just deployed the microchip scanners this week, so we're hoping to see a decline in the next couple of months of actually bringing animals here because our ultimate goal is to get them back to their owner," Loveland said.

He said that outside of the extra funding the force can bring, they also hope to supply new access to education.

“Letting them know what the ordinances are here in Forsyth County, getting them in touch with welfare groups if they need temporary assistance with their animals," he said.

With the help of animal welfare groups and organizations like the humane society, officials wanted to also keep the public safe.

“We don't want those animals continuing to be a nuisance to our citizens out here," he said.

Loveland said that the Humane Society of Forsyth County has played a huge part in adopting animals out. He said since they've arrived their life-saving rate has gone from 30 percent to more than 80 percent.