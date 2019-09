× Driver crashes into Winston-Salem home after medical emergency

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police say a medical emergency caused a driver to crash into a Winston-Salem home.

A driver in a 2004 Infinity was headed north on South Main Street when the driver appeared to suffer from an unspecified medical emergency.

The driver ran off the road to the west and crashed into a home on the 5200 block of South Main Street.

No one in the home was injured. The driver was taken to a hospital.