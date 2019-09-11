Cyanobacteria discovered in High Rock Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Cyanobacteria has been found in High Rock Lake, according to a news release from the Davidson County Health Department.

The bacteria was discovered after a complaint was investigated by the NC Department of Health and Human Services Division of Water Sciences Section and the Division of Water Resources, Department of Environmental Quality.

A sample has been confirmed as the bacteria Lyngbya wollei.

Lyngbya wollei is a filamentous cyanobacteria that is becoming common in North Carolina water bodies, the health department said. It tends to form large nuisance growths on the lake bottom which can detach and float to the surface as thick black mats.

This is the first report of Lyngbya wollei on High Rock Lake.

N.C. DHHS recommends the following steps to safeguard pets and children from harmful cyanobacterial blooms:

Keep children and pets away from waters that appear discolored or scummy.

Do not handle or touch large accumulations (“scums” or mats) of algae.

Do not water ski or jet ski over algal mats.

Do not use scummy water for cleaning or irrigation.

If your pet appears to stumble, stagger, or collapse after being in a pond, lake or river, seek veterinary care immediately.

If your child appears ill after being in waters containing a bloom, seek medical care immediately.

If you are unsure whether or not a bloom is present, it is best to stay out of the water.